Captain Marvel Wins “Best Fight” at MTV Movie and TV Awards

The 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards kicked off tonight, and it looks like they’ve given the Marvel Cinematic Universe its latest accolade. During the ceremony, which aired across MTV and a slew of other networks on Monday night, the “Best Fight” award was given to the Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) vs. Minn-Erva (Gemma Chan) fight in Captain Marvel.

Larson was on hand to accept the award, alongside her stunt doubles from the film.

The category of “Best Fight” caught quite a lot of people’s eyes in the weeks leading up to the ceremony, with the wide array of nominees taking quite a lot of people by surprise. Captain Marvel beat out the Captain America vs. Thanos showdown in Avengers: Endgame, Arya Stark vs. the White Walkers in Game of Thrones, Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair in WWE Wrestlemania, and even “Ruth Bader Ginsburg vs. Inequality” in the documentary RBG.

As fans will remember, Captain Marvel and Minn-Erva went toe-to-toe in the film’s third act, after Carol became in touch with her full powers and was able to fight back against her former teammates in Starforce. The two female characters had a brief but memorable tussle, leading to Minn-Erva eventually getting in a skimmer and trying to shoot down Maria Rambeau’s (Lashana Lynch) ship. Maria eventually got the upper hand against Minn-Erva, and she was presumed dead when her ship got shot down.

Even then, since we never saw her death onscreen – and Minn-Erva is one of Carol’s most infamous foes – it sounds like Chan isn’t opposed to returning to the role.

“If they wanna go there, yeah, there is a lot of stuff there that you could delve into,” Chan told ComicBook.com before the movie’s release. “Those other relationships and allegiances could be interesting.”

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now. It will be followed by Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 2nd.