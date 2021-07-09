Black Widow's Scarlett Johansson and The Lost City's Daniel Radcliffe Win Hero and Villain Honors at MTV Movie & TV Awards

✖

Each and every year, the MTV Movie & TV Awards hand out awards for things that you might not find on the Oscars ballots. The show famously started honoring the Best Kiss in film years ago, a tradition it continues to this day. The show also hands out awards for Best Hero and Best Villain, recognizing the fan-favorite protagonists and antagonists from the prior. 2022 is no different and, as you can probably expect, Marvel characters dominated the Best Hero conversation.

Four of the five Best Hero nominees were from Marvel Cinematic Universe titles, but the victory went to none other than Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff from Black Widow. She beat multiple MCU co-stars for the award, including Tom Holland, Simu Liu, and Oscar Isaac.

Only one Marvel character was up for the Best Villain award, and fans were likely surprised to learn that he didn't take home the prize. Willem Dafoe felt like the favorite in the villain category, reprising his iconic Green Goblin role for Spider-Man: No Way Home. Longtime Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe ended up being named Best Villain for his antagonistic turn in The Lost City.

There was some stiff competition for both of the awards in 2022. Here's the full list of nominees for both Best Hero and Best Villain at this year's MTV Movie & TV Awards:

BEST HERO

Daniel Craig (James Bond) - No Time to Die

Oscar Isaac (Steven Grant/Marc Spector) – Moon Knight

Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff) – Black Widow

Simu Liu (Shang-Chi/Shaun) – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Tom Holland (Peter Parker) - Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST VILLAIN

Colin Farrell (Oswald Cobblepot/Penguin) – The Batman

Daniel Radcliffe (Abigail Fairfax) - The Lost City

James Jude Courtney (The Shape) – Halloween Kills

Victoria Pedretti (Love Quinn) – You

Willem Dafoe (Norman Osborn/Green Goblin) – Spider-Man: No Way Home

What did you think of the MTV Movie & TV Award victories for Scarlett Johansson and Daniel Radcliffe? Do you think someone else should have one? Let us know in the comments!