Netflix Marvel Shows Confirmed for Disney+ in Some Locations

Netflix’s Marvel shows have been confirmed to be hitting Disney+ in some locations. Social media lit up like a Christmas tree upon hearing the news that Daredevil, Jessica Jones, The Punisher, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Defenders would be hitting the streaming platform in Canada this March. After all these titles left Netflix, many fans wondered if they would make their way to the rest of the MCU content on Disney’s service. It looks like that may be the case now, according to MobileSyrup, but fans in the United States will have to wait to see more. For fans who have been waiting for this day since the shows went off the air years ago, it’s a moment of celebration.

However, this is no concrete confirmation that all of these characters will be making their way to the larger MCU like Charlie Cox’s Daredevil did. In fact, the only two elements of The Defenderverse to make their way to Marvel Studios productions have been Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin in Hawkeye.

Daredevil star Vincent D’Onofrio recently spoke to Marvel News Desk about the day the cast learned they weren’t getting renewed for another season. The actor said that they knew the writing was on the wall with the streaming switch-up.

“I don’t think any of us were okay,” D’Onofrio began. “I think that we were like, ‘Oh okay, we had a hit show and now it’s gone.’ But shortly after that, at same time the #SaveDaredevil groups started to rise, the cast, most of us I believe, but I know Charlie (Cox) and I for sure, and Deborah (Ann Woll), I think we started to learn the reasons why that happened. So we understood what Marvel was doing because Disney+ coming out….”

“When you’re in this business a long time like we have all been, it kind of made sense business-wise,” he added. “What didn’t make sense to us was why we wouldn’t continue that show or the idea of how that worked and how well it worked. Conceptually, I think we were disappointed but I think we all understood what was going on and it sort of was inevitable. In this business you learn to accept things because you know its a business in the end and there’s nothing you can really do about it.”

