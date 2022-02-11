Disney Deciding New Streaming Home for Marvel’s Daredevil and Netflix Shows

Disney will soon announce a new streaming home for Marvel’s Daredevil and other Marvel Television shows when the Defenders corner of the MCU leaves Netflix on March 1. The rights to Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Punisher, and crossover limited series The Defenders will revert to Disney, who will decide whether to relocate the six series to Disney+ or Disney-controlled Hulu. In the U.S., the more family-friendly Disney+ is home to Marvel Studios Original series Hawkeye, which recently brought back Daredevil villain Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio), while Hulu is home to Marvel TV’s adult animated series M.O.D.O.K. and Hit-Monkey.

According to Deadline, Disney will soon announce the new streaming homes of Daredevil and the Defenders-verse. The Marvel TV shows contained more violence and adult content than the films and series produced by Kevin Feige’s Marvel Studios, which only expanded into the small screen space last year with Disney+ exclusive series WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, and Hawkeye.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After Netflix canceled Daredevil after three seasons in 2018, Disney+’s then-chief Kevin Mayer told The Hollywood Reporter that a revival of the terminated Marvel TV shows on Disney+ was “a possibility.” Reports surfaced of a contractual clause between Marvel TV and Netflix preventing characters like Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) and Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) from appearing outside of Netflix for at least two years post-cancellation, leaving Luke Cage (Mike Colter), Danny Rand (Finn Jones), and Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) in legal limbo. (Following Kingpin’s return on Hawkeye, Cox’s Murdock made a cameo in Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: No Way Home in December.)

Disney’s Marvel Television and Netflix announced their initial five-series order in 2013, long before Disney launched its own rival subscription streaming service in 2019. Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist were the first announced under the deal, which would culminate in a Defenders mini-series crossover bringing the four street-level superheroes together. Disney’s ABC Studios and the now-defunct Marvel TV produced the series that Netflix canceled one by one in 2018 and 2019 — just before the launch of Disney+ — signaling the official end of Netflix’s Marvel TV shows.

All seasons of Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Punisher, and The Defenders are available to stream on Netflix until March 1, 2022.

