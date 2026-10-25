New Avengers: Doomsday TV Spot Reveals the Return of the Bifrost

A new Avengers: Doomsday TV spot has debuted in the aftermath of the derided MLB cross-promotion, and it’s already giving us more concrete info on how the Avengers are getting around in the upcoming film. The new teaser gives us a little more of the interactions between Chris Evans as Steve Rogers, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, and the current crop of Avengers, including Wyatt Russell as John Walker. The biggest visual reveal, though, is the familiar rainbow-colored energy of the Bifrost, suggesting that Thor will be transporting heroes across great distances once again.

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The Bifrost has existed in the MCU since the first Thor movie in 2011, when it linked Asgard to the Nine Realms via the Rainbow Bridge. Asgard and its bridge were destroyed in Thor: Ragnarok, but Thor’s ax, Stormbreaker, gave him the ability to summon the Bifrost himself, famously bringing him to Wakanda in Avengers: Infinity War. Its appearance in Doomsday raises questions about where Thor is taking his fellow Avengers and whether the transportation system might have a role in the movie’s multiversal conflict. James Mack is claiming on X that this is an edit just for the advertising, and the real mode of transport will be a TVA portal.

The new footage comes right after the highly anticipated World Series sneak peek, which didn’t thrill many Marvel fans with its lack of new content. In that baseball-themed ad, the Fantastic Four did play baseball on Earth-828, and the Avengers have a funny conversations. In a later TV spot, we also saw that Steve Rogers could still use Mjolnir, which still seems to bother Thor. You can watch the latest teaser below:

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The Co-vengers Are Still Getting Used to Each Other

The latest teaser expands on some of the footage shown during the World Series, including an awkward but funny exchange with Ant-Man over which Captain America he’s addressing. Wyatt Russell’s John Walker, the former Captain America who now operates as U.S. Agent, gets a little more time to speak up. Given Walker’s complicated history with the Captain America mantle, having him alongside Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson adds another wrinkle to the team’s dynamics. It’s also a little strange that Russell gets to speak up in this teaser but wasn’t included in Marvel’s baseball-themed promotion. Russell is the son of Kurt Russell, who played professional minor-league baseball before an injury ended his career. Of all the MCU actors Marvel could have included in a baseball promotion, Wyatt Russell would have been a pretty natural choice.

The new spot doesn’t give too much away about how the Avengers will match up against Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom, but it does seem to indicate that the film won’t be ditching the familiar humor and relationships that made the previous Avengers movies so successful. Avengers: Doomsday, directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, arrives in theaters December 18, 2026.