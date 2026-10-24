Doomsday Sneak Peek Blasted By Viewers After World Series Hype:  “What Was That?”

The anticipation was high for a heavily promoted Avengers: Doomsday teaser during game 1 of the MLB World Series. Social media was filled with countdowns and plenty of guesses as to what audiences would see. The new footage revealed scenes from the movie intercut with commentary from some baseball all-stars. Fans got their first look at the Fantastic Four throwing out a pitch at a Brooklyn Dodgers game on Earth 828, a quick back and forth between Thor and Steve Rogers about hammer envy, and a joke about Ant-Man not knowing who to call Cap with both Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson. Outside of those brief clips, the trailer was a nothingburger when it came to new information about the movie. The pro-athletes featured got to give some puns around the footage, but in many Marvel fans’ eyes, there was nothing worth the amount of hype MLB and Marvel put into this collaboration.

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“What was this trailer?” asked one viewer on X, summing up the disappointment around the reveal. It’s a fair question. Considering the amount of anticipation Marvel and Major League Baseball tried to drum up, this clip wasn’t the event moment that was heralded earlier in the week. The clip almost feels more like a favor for a baseball championship being played by small-market teams than a major promo for an upcoming movie. That clip brought more eyes to baseball than baseball brought to the Avengers.

Bro what was this trailer — DsupplyStore (@Dsupplystore1) October 24, 2026

I Had to Watch 3 Innings of Baseball For This?”

Not to stereotype anyone, but the people who are big fans of sports and the people that are generally big fans of comic books are not the same folks. It would make sense for Marvel to want to capitalize on getting their movie in front of an audience that may not be as familiar, and they had the baseball footage to capitalize on. But the World Series isn’t the Super Bowl, and it doesn’t typically attract an audience that tunes in just for the movie trailers, as happens during that annual advertising bonanza.

If Marvel had wanted to create a more memorable marketing event out of a baseball game, they only had to look back a couple of years at Smile. In 2022, Paramount planted actors behind home plate to smile creepily at the camera during the broadcast. The stunt went viral without interrupting the game or making an announcement that the promotion was coming. Here’s a look at that viral moment:

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This isn’t the first disappointing promotion Avengers: Doomsday has had so far in the run-up to its release. Back in June, directors Joe and Anthony Russo teased a surprise tied to the film during SXSW London. Speculation immediately turned to a trailer or cast announcement. Instead, the surprise was a Doom-themed coffee shop with Latverian branding and a surprise appearance by… the Russo brothers. They were their own big surprise. Marvel also got into hot water with the city of San Diego for covering up the archway entrance to the Gaslamp Quarter with a giant advertisement for the film. They didn’t get permission for the remodel and were fined $160,000.

While the most recent collaboration was never promoted as a trailer reveal, the increasing eventization of every trailer and teaser means that each gets its own teaser and announcement. It’s becoming harder for fans to hide their disappointment with the reveals that come their way. With Avengers: Doomsday arriving in theaters on December 18, Marvel certainly doesn’t need to give away the entire movie. But after multiple promotional events that generated more excitement than their reveals could satisfy, the studio might want to be a little more careful about how it builds anticipation.