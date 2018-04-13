New Avengers: Infinity War Promo Art Revealed

Avengers: Infinity War marches ever closer, and some new promotional art showcases a few of the big guns showing up in the film.

The new promotional art is from a Hot Toys advertisement and features several of Marvel’s most popular heroes. Iron Man, Spider-Man, Thor (sans Ragnarok eye patch), Groot, Rocket Raccoon, Doctor Strange, Star-Lord, Gamora, Black Widow, Black Panther, and Captain America are all ready for battle, and you can see the artwork for yourself in the image below.

Hot Toys has created figures based on many of the Marvel movies so far, and Infinity War will be no exception. They’ve already debuted figures for Black Widow and Captain America, and both are now up for pre-order.

Captain America debuted yesterday, and here are some additional details on what will come in the box.

-Authentic and detailed likeness of Chris Evans as Captain America in Avengers: Infinity War

-Movie-accurate facial expression with detailed hair, beard and skin texture

-Newly developed body with over 30 points of articulations which

-portray Captain America’s muscular body in the film

-Approximately 31 cm tall

-Eight (8) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands including:

-One (1) pair of fists

-One (1) pair of relaxed hands

-One (1) pair of weapon holding hands

-One (1) opened left hand

-One (1) gesturing right hand

-Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

The Captain America figure will feature his new Infinity War look (complete with darkened star) as well as his new Vibranium gauntlets, and yes, that beard that fans are loving will be in full effect.

As for Black Widow, she will also be sporting her new Infinity War costume, which features a mix of gray, black, and green. More details can be found below.

-Newly painted head sculpt with authentic and detailed likeness of Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow in Avengers: Infinity War

-Movie-accurate facial expression and make-up

-Medium-length ash blonde real fabric hair implantation

-Body with over 28 points of articulations

-Approximately 28 cm tall

-Eight (8) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands including:

-One (1) pair of fists

-One (1) pair of relaxed hands

-One (1) pair of hands for holding disk shooters

-One (1) pair of hands for holding batons

-Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther is now playing in theaters. Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27, 2018. It is followed by Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6, 2018. Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8, 2019, while the fourth Avengers movie lands on May 3, 2019. The sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming hits on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 lands in 2020.