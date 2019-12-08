Black Widow CCXP Footage Teases a Comic-Accurate Look for Taskmaster

Shortly after the Black Widow trailer debuted, fans quickly took to Twitter to voice displeasure in Taskmaster‘s more original — albeit brief — look. The character can be seen in two quick shots, both of which show the iconic Marvel baddie sport a more modern look, consisting of a metallic mask with goggles of a sort. Now, more Black Widow footage has been unveiled and in it, Taskmaster takes on a more comic-accurate look. Shown exclusively to the massive crowd at CCXP19, Taskmaster fought with Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) while wearing a hood, a definite nod to the character’s comic origins.

Like other convention-exclusive footage, it’s unlikely any of the footage will surface publicly unless it’s leaked or appears in a future trailer or television spot. So far, fans haven’t been shown all too much of a plot for the film, other than the titular character heading to Russia and rejoining with some of her previous acquaintances include Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) and Red Guardian (David Harbour).

“It’s great because you get to go back a little bit in time with her, right?” Harbour said of the movie earlier this year. “And you get to explore these events and that’s one of the things that was interesting to me in the movie was because you know the events of Endgame, so you get to explore how she got there and how she got there to make that choice.”

“I think that’s the interesting part of her narrative is that we get to go back and explore this period of time between the events of Civil War and that particular arc,” he continued. “One of our things is we’ve known each other for a really long time and that relationship plays into the stuff that’s come beyond. The great thing about knowing the end of an arc, you get to go back and either foreshadow or play against it and it’s very joyful for fans to see these moments or prepped character beats come in at times.”

Black Widow is set to be released on May 1, 2020.

