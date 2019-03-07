New ‘Captain Marvel’ Promo Art Shows the Boys How to Do It

Newly surfaced Captain Marvel promo art highlights Air Force pilots Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) and Maria Rambeau (Lashana Lynch).

Marvel Studios' first female-led standalone explores a largely untouched era of the shared Marvel Cinematic Universe, the mid-1990s, and is centered around cosmic "noble warrior hero" Danvers and her efforts to protect Earth after the planet is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races.

Larson was initially hesitant to accept the role, previously admitting to Variety it took her a "really long time" to board the Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck-directed MCU entry.

"It requires so much physically, and it's a lot longer shoot, and there's also the pressure because this is a character that is incredibly inspiring to people and means a lot. So you just want to get it right," Larson said in 2017.

"Ultimately, I couldn't deny the fact that this movie is everything I care about, everything that's progressive and important and meaningful, and a symbol I wished I would've had growing up."

Marvel Studios chief and Captain Marvel producer Kevin Feige, who also backed the groundbreaking Black Panther, previously said he expects Marvel to continue to diversify its storytelling moving forward:

"Seeing her flying, using her powers, you get inspired by that. I sit up and wanna feel more heroic when I see her doing these things. And I think that's the audience-film relationship," Feige said in 2018, when remarking the success of Black Panther "emboldened" the Disney-owned studio to highlight a diverse class of superheroes.

"That's what I loved about genre films, science fiction films, is you're telling these very serious, very real stories — the X-Men are a great example of that — any great science fiction stories where you're dealing with things like alien races or wars but you're really talking about contemporary society," Feige said.

"You're really talking about people, which is what I love. It gives you something fun and entertaining to watch on screen, because that's what I wanna see when I go to the movies, but you're getting a message."

Starring Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Gemma Chan, Lashana Lynch, Annette Bening, Clark Gregg and Jude Law, Captain Marvel releases March 8.

