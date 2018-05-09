New ‘Captain Marvel’ Set Photos Of Brie Larson In Costume

Captain Marvel can’t get here soon enough, but at least we have some new set photos to help pass the time.

The newest photos come courtesy of Just Jared and shows Brie Larson in full costume (Kree-colored of course) getting her makeup and hair touched up. You can see more of the detailing in the shoulders, arms, and gauntlets, and the more we see of it we can’t wait to see it with the red, blue, and gold Captain Marvel colors attached.

It seems the MCU’s newest recruit is enjoying her time as part of the Marvel ensemble so far and is just happy that everyone knows she’s actually Captain Marvel.

“It feels like such a weight off my shoulders because I really don’t like keeping secrets,” she said. “The response was really positive, and that felt really cool. I mean, making movies is hard, and making films of that size is even harder. It requires so much physically, and it’s a lot longer shoot, and there’s also the pressure because this is a character that is incredibly inspiring to people and means a lot,” Larson continued. “So you just want to get it right. I feel really excited about how everything is shaping up.”

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law (Marv-Vell).

The story follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War are in theaters now. It will be followed by Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.