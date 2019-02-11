New ‘Captain Marvel’ TV Spot Debuts During Grammy Awards

A new Captain Marvel TV spot aired during the Grammy Awards, and it gives us some new footage to tide us over until the movie hits theaters.

The Grammy Awards made many Marvel fans rather happy when a new TV spot aired during the annual awards show and included a few snippets of new footage. The intro of the TV Spot also features the mantra of the movie (Higher, Further, Faster) whispered over the footage, but we also hear someone telling Carol “you won’t last a week”, “they’ll never let you fly”, and “this isn’t a game for little girls” as we see a montage of Carol growing up all the way to her training with the Kree.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We then hear someone say “give it up”, but Carol’s makes a fist as a child and as an adult, though the latter has the advantage of being charged up with energy. We then see her hit back in a variety of ways as the mantra plays again, this time louder. She then dusts herself off and walks confidently forward in a variety of sequences, all leading to a brand new scene of her in costume.

She appears to be talking to someone next to a jet (looks like a piece of the cockpit can be seen off to the left), and says “I’m kinda done with you telling me what I can’t do.” We then see her kicking ass in space as she takes on several ships, putting all those powers to impressive use.

The bottom line is, don’t tell Captain Marvel what she can’t do. You’ll lose every time.

You can check out the new TV Spot in the video above.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the latest Shazam! rumors involving Superman, the Star Wars: Episode IX title and when we’re finally going to learn about it, the Avengers: Endgame official images and synopsis & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!