New Falcon and the Winter Soldier Promo Reveals Tons of New Footage

We're just hours away from the premiere of Marvel Studios' The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on HBO Max and with time still left on the clock the house of ideas has debuted a new TV spot that features A TON of new footage. Center to this entire spot is narration from Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson, a speech that sure sounds like the kind of things that the next Captain America of the Marvel Cinematic Universe would say. Marvel hasn't yet said if Sam will be the one wearing the stars and stripes by the end of the six episodes, but fans have their hopes up that Steve's chosen successor will carry the shield.

Speaking with ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview, Mackie opened up about where Sam has found himself in the time since Avengers: Endgame concluded. Sam is focused on, "just reconnecting," with his family and his world, Mackie said, adding:"I mean, he's in a position now where he's trying to figure out where he fits in. You know, what's his new normal? So, that's kind of the understanding that he's going into the series with, is going back to his family, going back to his house and figuring out how to move forward."

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has already received a lot of positive buzz from early reactions, currently holding a 97% positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes after 70 reviews (higher than previous Disney+ release WandaVision which is sitting at 91%).

In his review, ComicBook.com's own Charlie Ridley awarded the show a 4 out of 5 and wrote: "A lot has been made of how The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will explore Sam's relationship with the Captain America moniker, and his approach to the shield as a Black man who has spent his life serving a country that hasn't ever cared to love him back. Spellman doesn't shy away from really addressing the topic, which is both a huge departure and a major step forward for Marvel. More than anything, it's entirely refreshing."

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier debuts on Disney+ beginning Friday, March 19.

