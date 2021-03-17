The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Debuts New Clip

Sam Wilson may not be taking on the mantle of Captain America at the onset of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, but he's running plenty of missions with his tried and true set of wings. A new clip from the upcoming Marvel Studios and Disney+ series was released on Wednesday's edition of Good Morning America. After star Anthony Mackie appeared on the new episode to talk about the upcoming Marvel Series, he teed up a clip in which Sam Wilson readies himself for a mission, stopping a hijacked plane heading into foreign airspace.

You can watch the full clip at the end of Mackie's interview in the video below. Take a look!

Star of #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier @AnthonyMackie talks the new Avengers series from Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base in his hometown of New Orleans! pic.twitter.com/bc6dY7ctAy — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 17, 2021

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier follows the story of Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Captain America famously passed his iconic shield to Sam at the end of the film, and this new series will deal with what happens next.

“I was really surprised and affected by the idea of possibly getting the shield and becoming Captain America," Mackie told Variety in a recent interview. His character was handed the iconic Captain America shield in the final moments of Avengers: Endgame. "I’ve been in this business a long time, and I did it the way they said you’re supposed to do it," he says of his own career. "I didn’t go to L.A. and say, ‘Make me famous.’ I went to theater school, did Off Broadway, did indie movies and worked my way through the ranks. It took a long time for this shit to manifest itself the way it has, and I’m extremely happy about that."

Are you excited for the debut of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+ this week? What do you think of the new clip? Let us know in the comments!

Watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.