The Falcon And The Winter Soldier: Anthony Mackie On Sam's Life After Avengers: Endgame (Exclusive)

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is poised to bring two fan-favorite Avengers heroes back to screens for the first time since Avengers: Endgame and it will do so in unexpected fashion. Like WandaVision before it, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier will be taking a look at its main characters in ways which Marvel Studios films did not support. Having more time to spend with these faces means that audiences are going to get to know these characters more deeply which, in Sam Wilson's case, means meeting his family outside of the Avengers for the first time. Sam Wilson actor Anthony Mackie talked with ComicBook.com about the upcoming dive into his character.

Following the events of Endgame and spending so much time with his Avengers pals, specifically Captain America, Sam is focused on, "just reconnecting," with his family and his world, Mackie says. "I mean, he's in a position now where he's trying to figure out where he fits in," the actor explains. "You know, what's his new normal? So, that's kind of the understanding that he's going into the series with, is going back to his family, going back to his house and figuring out how to move forward."

Moving forward will be tough with Bucky at his side, of course. Though it seems unlikely the two won't become some sort of friends before the show is over, they have a history of nagging at each other after only being brought together by their mutual friendship with Steve Rogers. With Steve presumably not being around in the era of the MCU beyond Avengers: Endgame, Mackie still jokes that Sam and Bucky won't be very close. "No one can be Bucky's friend, because he kills everyone he meets," he says.

Perhaps Mackie is just having a bit of fun with it all though, as he admits Sebastian Stan might have gotten the better action sequences. "Sebastian has some pretty cool sequences," Mackie says. "After watching the series, I was kind of jealous."

As for the future, one in which fans expect to see Mackie suited up in a star-spangled Falcon costume for, the actors don't seem to have more plans with Marvel Studios on the docket just yet. Mackie says he has not yet had any conversations about the Falcon's next MCU appearance beyond this upcoming Disney+ series. "I mean, you never know what's going on and who's been called and what they've been told," Mackie says. "But there hasn't been any conversation on my end. I think everyone, Marvel, Disney, us included, just wants to see how this show's gonna land. I think everyone's gonna have a very, a new perspective on our characters and a new appreciation for our characters, once these shows come out. And that'll help us figure out how we move forward."

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier premieres its first episode on Disney+ on Friday.