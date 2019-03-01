New ‘Marvel’s Agents Of SHIELD’ Poster Released

WonderCon is happening in Los Angeles later this month, and fans are eager to see what the convention has in store. One exciting thing for Marvel fans will be the inclusion of Agents of SHIELD. In fact, a new poster was just revealed in honor of the cast’s attendance.

“Marvel’s @AgentsofSHIELD” returns to @WonderCon! Here’s your look at the teaser poster for the upcoming season, and we’ll see you on March 30 for the panel and exclusive autograph signing: //t.co/CyzTVp5TXU #AgentsofSHIELD #MarvelWonderCon pic.twitter.com/nchwfFuE1Y — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) March 1, 2019

“Marvel’s @AgentsofSHIELD” returns to @WonderCon! Here’s your look at the teaser poster for the upcoming season, and we’ll see you on March 30 for the panel and exclusive autograph signing,” Marvel Entertainment wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to the attached link, the Agents of SHIELD exclusive signing will take place on Saturday, March 30th at 11:15 AM, and the panel will take place at 1:45 AM. This seems like an odd time, so we’re going to assume it’s a typo. Based on the other panels, the time is probably 11:45 AM, but keep an eye out on the website for the inevitable update.

“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is returning to Anaheim with a show-stopping panel,” the site reads. “Be the first to experience the premiere episode of the highly-anticipated sixth season together with some of your favorite stars including Clark Gregg, Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennet, Elizabeth Henstridge, Henry Simmons, Natalia Cordova-Buckley, and Jeff Ward, along with executive producers Maurissa Tancharoen, Jed Whedon, Jeff Bell, and Jeph Loeb. After the exclusive screening, join the cast and producers and catch up on all things Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. with a fun and lively Q&A that you won’t want to miss. This action-packed series from Marvel Television will return in May 2019 on ABC.”

If you’re a fan of Marvel Television, you can also catch panels devoted to Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger, Legion, and Marvel Rising: Heart of Iron.

The above poster is especially exciting, because it features a hidden Coulson towards the back, which is clearly a nod to the fact that the character is dead (again) and that Clark Gregg will be returning as a “disturbing” new character.

The only important name missing from the WonderCon list is Iain De Caestecker, who plays Fitz on the series. However, he’s on the poster, so fans don’t have to worry about the character not showing up in the new season.

While we don’t know too much about the highly anticipated sixth season, it was recently revealed that it will take place one year after season five. In a recent report from TV Line, Elizabeth Henstridge revealed, “this season is a departure from other stuff we’ve done.”

Agents of SHIELD returns to ABC in May.