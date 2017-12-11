‘The New Mutants’ Director Reveals When We’ll See Warlock

New Mutants fans can look forward to seeing the fan-favorite alien Warlock in future installments of the X-Men spinoff movie series.

Speaking during a panel at Comic Con Experience 2017 in Sao Paulo, Brazil, director Josh Boone said that they chose the characters that meant the most to them to appear in the first installment of the proposed trilogy – Magik (Anya Taylor-Joy), Wolfsbane (Maisie Williams), Sunspot (Henry Zaga), Mirage (Blue Hunt), and Cannonball (Charlie Heaton) – but that fans can expect to see Warlock in the film’s sequel.

Warlock is an alien, technology-based lifeform with shapeshifting abilities which likely would have required CGI to bring to life. This could have been a factor on the production side as well, though that is just speculation.

Boone also explained again how he pitched The New Mutants to 20th Century Fox as a trilogy.

“We brought it to Fox as a trilogy of films, really all based on that long run by [Bill] Sienkiewicz, and kind of incorporates some stuff from later issues in the ’80s,” he said. “These are all going to be horror movies, and they’re all be their own distinct kind of horror movies. This is certainly the ‘rubber-reality’ supernatural horror movie. The next one will be a completely different kind of horror movie. Our take was just go examine the horror genre through comic book movies and make each one its own distinct sort of horror film. Drawing from the big events that we love in the comics.”

He went on to reveal some of the inspirations for The New Mutants trilogy, with the common factor being their roots in the 1980s.

“Our whole pitch for this series was based on Bill Sienkiewicz run with Chris Claremont [The New Mutants vol. 1 #18–31, 35–38], so it’s very much when New Mutants became dark and surreal and more horror driven,” he explained. “We were incredibly inspired by the Demon Bear story which is probably the best, well-known New Mutants story. We also drew on movies like One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, Stephen King stuff, and even Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors.”

Boone also suggested that the film’s sequel may be set in Brazil, which could hint at several possibilities for the sequel’s plot and villains. A new teaser that was shown at CCXP also revealed Magik with her Soulsword and armor for the first time.

The New Mutants opens in theaters on April 13, 2018. Other upcoming X-Men movies include the untitled Deadpool sequel on June 1, 2018, X-Men: Dark Phoenix on November 2, 2018, and Gambit on February 14, 2019.

via Collider