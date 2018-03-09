New Character Confirmed For ‘New Mutants’

The debut of the first The New Mutants trailer got fans excited about the concept of seeing a more straightforward horror film taking place in the X-Men universe, only to be disappointed weeks later when its release date was pushed back by 10 months. Rumors began to emerge about the reasoning behind this delay, with star Anya Taylor-Joy having recently confirmed that an entirely new character will be added to the film with the help of reshoots.

“I do think that there is a great responsibility to make sure the movie is done right and that we deliver the fans something that they can all feel happy about and excited about,” Taylor-Joy shared with The Playlist. “So, I don’t think it being delayed is a bad thing because it’s definitely more important to make sure that we get it right than rushing to make a date. So, hopefully, all of these reshoots and adding of the new character that will give the fans an altogether satisfactory, wonderful product.”

The film was originally slated to open on April 13th, which would be a Friday the 13th, a fact that was sure to excite horror fans. The feeling appears to be mutual, with Taylor-Joy confessing that she’s also disappointed with the delays.

“Well, the only thing that I could say, without being in trouble, is that it being delayed is disappointing, frustrating in fact,” the actress pointed out. “Because we were all very excited for it to be released on April 13th, and I don’t mean just disappointing for me, but I’m sure there are a lot of other fans that were looking forward to seeing it.”

Another rumor surrounding the film and its delays are that the studio wants the film to lean even more heavily into its horror elements, thanks to films like IT and Get Out proving to be not only financially successful, but hits with critics.

The New Mutants will land in theaters on February 22, 2019.

