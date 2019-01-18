Samuel L. Jackson Thought Nick Fury Should Have Been in ‘Captain America: Civil War’

Fans can always count on Samuel L. Jackson to be candid about his roles, especially when it comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The man behind Nick Fury appeared in many Marvel Studios projects, starting with Iron Man to bringing Earth’s Mightiest Heroes together in The Avengers.

Jackson can’t be everywhere, much to his chagrin. While speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Jackson was asked if he thought Fury was used wisely in the franchise, and he specifically mentioned Captain America: Civil War.

“There’s lots of stuff you can do with him. But has he been used wisely? Yeah, except for things like Civil War,” admitted Jackson. “It’s like, if all the Avengers are f**king fighting each other, where is their guardian? Where’s that dude who comes in and goes, ‘Alright, everybody go to your room. I’ll be in there to talk to you in a minute.’ Either he’s the guy that brought them together and he’s the glue, or he’s not. I felt a little- I felt a way about that.”

It’s unclear if Jackson will reprise his iconic role for Avengers: Endgame, and the actor admitted that he has not yet read a script for the film — and his answer indicates that he might not be in it at all.

“Not Avengers: Endgame, no. I generally read the scripts I’m in,” Jackson said. “I don’t just go to my part [laughs].”

Jackson spoke about his habits for when he reads scripts, possibly reinforcing the fact that he’s not in the upcoming crossover film.

“I used to. Or I’ll do it when somebody sends me a script and they say, ‘We want you to do a cameo here,’ I’ll go look for what that cameo is, and depending upon what that cameo is, it may entice me to go back and read what happened before and what happens after,” he said.

“But most times, no, I read the whole script all the time. I like scripts. It don’t take that long to read ’em.”

Fans can see Jackson show up next as Nick Fury in Captain Marvel, which goes back to the ’90s and shows his rise as a lowly bureaucrat to become the Director of SHIELD.

Captain Marvel premieres March 5th.