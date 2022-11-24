Official Marvel's Spider-Man Skateboards Revealed by Bear Walker

Custom skateboard craftsman Bear Walker has announced that he's sticking with the House of Ideas and will debut a limited edition Marvel Comics Spider-Man skateboard. Available starting Friday, November 25th at 12 PM ET, the skateboard deck includes a "retro and comic-inspired custom artwork" done in collaboration with illustrator Rupert Gruber. In a statement, Walker said of the board: "I intentionally designed the board to look like he was pulled straight from a comic book and to be able to match fans' Spider-Man collections well." Check out the first images of the Spider-Man deck below!

The all-new Spider-Man skateboard marks the latest collaboration between Bear Walker and Marvel, having previously debuted a full series of Marvel Comics skateboards featuring heroes Iron Man, The Incredible Hulk, Wolverine, and Black Panther. Surprisingly before Bear Walker crafted their Spider-Man deck the company debuted an exclusive Venom skateboard deck earlier in the year. After bringing the friendly neighborhood wall-crawler to life on one of their skateboards, their collaborative effort with Marvel seems poised to continue.

(Photo: Bear Walker / Marvel)

"Working with Marvel has been a dream of mine since I first started in the industry," Walker previously said about the Venom skateboards. "I've been reading the comics and watching the movies since I was a kid, so having the opportunity to blend my craft with a pop culture legend like this has sparked a whole new level of inspiration for me. I'm stoked to launch this first project and can't wait to share what's to come."

Bear Walker's hand crafted skateboards aren't limited to just original designs and Marvel collabs, having previously created limited edition boards for Pokemon, Godzilla vs Kong and Dune. He's also created custom boards for celebrities including works for Shazam! star Zachary Levi, Grammy winner Billie Eilish, and Aquaman star Jason Momoa (crafted boards for him based on his DC Comics hero).

Bear Walker boards are made with only the highest quality maple ply. This maple allows the board to flex slightly but remains strong for the smoothest ride possible. With patented underbite grip and five layers of clear coat ensure its durability in any weather. In addition to only using the highest quality material, the company plants one tree for every board sold. The All-American made boards are both highly collectible art pieces to display while also being fully functioning for skaters who want to ride.

To purchase the limited edition Spider-Man board when it drops on November 25th at 12 PM ET,

please visit www.bearwalker.com.