Jason Momoa Shows off Aquaman Skateboards

Aquaman may be master of the seas, but now he’s got a cool new way to get around on dry land — or at least Jason Momoa does.

The star of DC Film’s upcoming Aquaman movie showed off a pair of custom designed skateboards by Bear Walker on the designer’s Instagram account today, the design on the boards based off of Momoa’s version of DC Comics’ King of the Seven Seas. Check out the incredibly board designs below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While it’s hard to see the full design of both boards, they both appear to have a version of the Aquaman logo with the design being front and center of one of the boards and also seen in the bottom corner of the photo for the second. Walker, whose other custom designs include Black Panther-inspired boards and a board done up with one of artist Boss Logic’s Star-Lord designs, noted in the caption for the photo of Momoa that the Aquaman designs were custom for the actor.

As for Momoa, he is hard at work on the eagerly-anticipated Aquaman film while also working on the third season of his show, Frontier. The actor recently shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the set of Frontier where he revealed that he was finishing edits on that project while also doing pick up shots for Aquaman. It’s a busy schedule, but it’s one that may just be paying off for both Momoa and DC Films. While an official trailer hasn’t dropped for Aquaman, early test screenings have had very positive reactions, with some saying that the action sequences in the film will blow previous DC movies completely out of the water — pun intended.

In addition to the reportedly Indiana Jones level action sequences, fans will also see a version of Aquaman who has a little bit of a harder edge to his personality on his path to becoming king.

“You’re going to see that I really wanted him to be that gruff thing, because he has to become king, Momoa told ComicBook.com. “If Justice League is like seeing him at his lowest, and not just his lowest, but this loneliness that I wanted about him, so when we get to Aquaman you know why he became that, and how he had been put in that lonely spot.”

Aquaman stars Jason Momoa and is directed by James Wan. It is scheduled to hit theaters December 21, 2018.

What do you think of these custom Aquaman-style skateboards? Let us know in the comments!