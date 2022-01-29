Official Marvel’s Venom Skateboards From Bear Walker Revealed

Handcrafted skateboard manufacturers Bear Walker Industries have announced an official collaboration with Marvel Comics to debut a Venom-inspired skateboard design. Founded in 2017, each Bear Walker Industries skateboard is handcrafted and hand-painted, with the grip carved to create the design, and the intention of creating boards that are works of art in addition to functional skateboards. An official announcement from Bear Walker about their Marvel partnership reveals this is the first of several boards that will feature characters from the House of Ideas, but the idea of a Venom board was too much for the man himself.

“For my first official collab with Marvel, I wanted to do something special,” Walker said in a statement. “Venom has always been one of my favorite characters, and I thought he would translate really well into a board. I wanted the design to look like Venom was becoming part of/taking over a skateboard while still showing off the natural wood tones that make each board unique. I feel like this board represents the collaboration well with the level of detail and Venom’s personality showing through.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Only 250 of the Bear Walker Marvel skateboards will be made, each retailing for $206.50 on their official website. Each board comes with a signed and numbered Certificate of Authenticity and premium packaging.

“Working with Marvel has been a dream of mine since I first started in the industry,” Walker added. “I’ve been reading the comics and watching the movies since I was a kid, so having the opportunity to blend my craft with a pop culture legend like this has sparked a whole new level of inspiration for me. I’m stoked to launch this first project and can’t wait to share what’s to come.”

Those interested in purchasing these should probably act fast as the last limited edition, viral skateboard deck we posted about were the Tony Hawk decks by canned water brand Liquid Death, the ones where each deck was infused with some of Tony Hawk’s blood in the paint on the skateboard deck. Only 100 of these were made and they sold out in less than an hour.