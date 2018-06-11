Marvel Gives Omega Red a New Look as He Joins X-Force

Wolverine villain Omega Red is getting a new look and joining up with Sabretooth’s new Weapon X squad.

As seen in the cover below, Omega Red is trading in his soviet red costume for a black and orange suit that matches Sabretooth’s and the rest of the Weapon X-Force squad.

Take a look below.

Marvel’s August 2018 solicitations revealed that Sabretooth would be putting together a new Weapon X team in Weapon X #22. Five figures were shown in silhouette on the issue’s cover bursting out of the cover of Weapon X #1.

So far three of those characters have been revealed. The first was Sabretooth, who is stepping up to lead the new team with Old Man Logan apparently departing. Original team member Domino is also sticking around, and Omega Red is joining as well.

Omega Red is already set to be a major character in the current arc of Weapon X. He was initially presented as the story’s antagonist, but it has been heavily teased that he’d be joining up with Sabretooth and company. We now know that the alliance is permanent rather than temporary.

The other two figures remain a mystery, though current team member Lady Deathstrike is the odds-on favorite to be the fourth reveal. With Old Man Logan and Warpath leaving the team, the final member remains a mystery.

Weapon X #22 goes on sale in August.

WEAPON X #22

GREG PAK & FRED VAN LENTE (W)

YILDIRAY CINAR (A)

Cover by RAHZZAH

A FRESH START FOR WEAPON X!

They were hunters who became the hunted… They were enemies forced to become allies… They were a ticking time bomb that had no choice but to fall apart… Out of the ashes of Team Weapon X, a new crew is borne! Sabretooth is putting together a team that is willing to do what other X-Men won’t, willing to wade into blood and filth to protect mutantkind! But who will make the cut? Don’t miss the debut of WEAPON X-FORCE!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99