Marvel Studios Congratulates Avengers: Endgame on Its Academy Award Nomination

The nominees for the 92nd Academy Awards were announced on Monday, and they included about as many snubs and surprises as you’d expect. Avengers: Endgame, the billion-dollar Marvel blockbuster that hit theaters last summer, scored one nomination in the proceedings, for Best Visual Effects. Marvel fans have been taking to social media to praise the nomination, and it looks like even the official Marvel Studios Twitter account has joined in on the fun. In a post, which you can check out below, the studio congratulated the team for their Oscar nomination, alongside a photo of Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) recording a video message while out in deep space.

Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame has been nominated for an Academy Award for Best Visual Effects. Congratulations! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/htNntlaIpa — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) January 13, 2020

Marvel Studios is no stranger to Oscar nominations, as eight of its films have been nominated for Best Visual Effects over the years. Black Panther was highlighted in a significant way during last year’s proceedings, with three wins and a total of seven nominations, including Best Picture. Endgame launched a similarly-ambitious For Your Consideration campaign last year, with some hope that it would be honored by the event in some way.

“I mean that would be great, right?” Endgame producer Trinh Tran told ComicBook.com last year. “I think, with RDJ, he spent the last decade bringing this character to life since the first Iron Man. To pay tribute to him in Endgame and where his journey ends, I hope everybody embraced what we felt emotionally was impactful to his character. I think that the Russos mentioning that it would be great that he gets acknowledged for the endeavor that he did.”

“Just speaking to any directors being able to put all these characters on screen, it really just … It couldn’t have happened in Phase One,” continues the producer. “We obviously couldn’t have started a movie like this and dump all these characters in and have people actually know who they are. It took time. I think that’s the biggest thing is it time allowed us to be able to get to the point to be able to make this movie because we were allowed the time and the opportunity to tell each and every one of their stories separately before we gathered them all together.”

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1st, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall of 2020, The Eternals on November 6th, WandaVision in 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022.