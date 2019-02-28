Oscars: ‘Black Panther’ Fans Upset With Best Picture Snub

Despite finishing the 91st Academy Awards with three Oscar awards, Black Panther fans were quick to take to Twitter to voice their discontent with the Marvel Studios film not walking away with Best Picture.

Eventually losing the top award to Green Book, Black Panther won Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, and Best Original Score. Including Best Picture, the film didn’t win awards in the other categories it was nominated in, including Best Original Song, Best Sound Mixing, and Best Sound Editing.

Regardless, the Ryan Coogler-directed film is officially the best-performing superhero movie to reach the Oscars, previously beating out The Dark Knight’s record of two Oscars won.

In addition to three Oscars, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige will end up being able to sleep well tonight after he remembers Black Panther ended up making $1.3 billion worldwide, including a whopping $700 million domestic haul.

Keep scrolling to see what some Black Panther fans are saying about the Best Picture loss…

Knew It!

The Academy tipped its hand when it tried to create that Popular Film category a few months ago. They knew Black Panther wasn’t going to win Best Picture. ?? #Oscars⁠ ⁠ — Nicha (@thart_0023) February 25, 2019

I’m Out

#BohemianRhapsody & #BlackPanther in my mind will be the true best picture winners of #Oscars2019.I said my peace. Bye! pic.twitter.com/ClthSiyi5w — KelleyLi1974 (@KelleyLi1974) February 25, 2019

They Played It Safe

Green Book winning Best Picture over Black Panther is giving me flashbacks to Crash winning over Brokeback Mountain; the Academy voted for the “safe” option over the right one — Allie (@AlleyCat_Allie) February 25, 2019

Black Panther is Timeless

My prediction: None of these Best Picture nominees will be greatly remembered in five years, other than Black Panther. Remember when people got up in arms about Boyhood losing to Birdman? No? — AF ? (@writer0076) February 25, 2019

Wow!!

Wow!! Green Book gets Best Picture. Loved it but Black Panther or Roma should have got it in my opinion. #Oscars — MrsB66 (@msmoray66) February 25, 2019

Far Superior

Honestly, Green Book was good. Not “Best Picture” good, though. “The Favourite”, “Black Panther”, and “A Star is Born” were far superior. — ⁝⁞⁝⁞ʕु•̫͡•ʔु☂⁝⁞⁝⁝ (@BurbyCottis) February 25, 2019

Lost Respect

We all know #BlackPanther was the best movie of 2018. And honestly, the movie loses nothing without having a best picture #Oscar. But the Academy loses some of the respect it was gaining. Just how I feel about. — Terrika Foster-Brasby (@SheKnowsSports_) February 25, 2019

It Won In My Heart!

It’s official. “Black Panther” won Best Picture.



In my heart.



But it lost thanks to the actual voters (idiots) at the Academy? — Nigel G Mitchell (@nigelgmitchell) February 25, 2019

SNUBBED!

IDC what anyone says Black Panther was snubbed for overall best picture… That movie was one of Marvels top selling movies of 2018 #Oscars — ??? ????? (@WOLFRAE__) February 25, 2019

What’s That Smell?

greenbook won best picture?? when blackkklansman and black panther were right there??? pic.twitter.com/BCnQMGMlzA — ً (@freddiebuIsara) February 25, 2019

