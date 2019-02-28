Marvel

Oscars: ‘Black Panther’ Fans Upset With Best Picture Snub

Despite finishing the 91st Academy Awards with three Oscar awards, Black Panther fans were quick to take to Twitter to voice their discontent with the Marvel Studios film not walking away with Best Picture.

Eventually losing the top award to Green Book, Black Panther won Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, and Best Original Score. Including Best Picture, the film didn’t win awards in the other categories it was nominated in, including Best Original Song, Best Sound Mixing, and Best Sound Editing.

Regardless, the Ryan Coogler-directed film is officially the best-performing superhero movie to reach the Oscars, previously beating out The Dark Knight’s record of two Oscars won.

In addition to three Oscars, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige will end up being able to sleep well tonight after he remembers Black Panther ended up making $1.3 billion worldwide, including a whopping $700 million domestic haul.

Keep scrolling to see what some Black Panther fans are saying about the Best Picture loss…

