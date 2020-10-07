Paul Rudd Bites Off Iron Man's Head, Trash Talks Robert Downey Jr. In Rocking Video

✖

Things are heating up for the AGBO Superhero Fantasy Football League 2020 with Marvel's Ant-Man star Paul Rudd taking aim at Robert Downey Jr. in a new video ahead of this week's games (responding to Downey's own trash talk video). Rudd appeared in the video on the official AGBO YouTube account which features him four times over, appearing as each of the members of Black Sabbath in a parody of their famous song "Iron Man" (that's the character RDJ played in the Marvel movies!). The parody culminates in the hilarious jab of "I love you 3000, but you're going to lose to an ant," with Rudd biting the head off an Iron Man action figure like Black Sabbath's Ozzy Osbourne once famously did to a bat while performing on stage.

This version of the song also features a few other hilarious lines like: "Can he win at all? No he can't his team sucks balls," "Now the time is here, for Iron Man to disappear," and "I've got Daniel Jones, trade you for Patrick Mahomes." You can watch the full video for yourself in the player below.

The AGBO Superhero Fantasy Football League was originally organized by Joe and Anthony Russo's AGBO production company who teamed up with ESPN fantasy football guru (and surprise SHIELD agent) Matthew Berry. Last year marked the first time the league was formed, all with the goal of raising money for charity, and they're back for another round.

This year, the AGBO league has partnered with FanDuel as a presenting sponsor, who will be donating $1.25 million in total during the season. $1 million of that donation will go to the charities that the players are representing, while $250,000 is being donated to charities in the memory of Chadwick Boseman, the beloved Black Panther star that passed away at the age of 43 after a battle with colon cancer.

Below, you can take a look at the full roster of players and the charities they will be representing.

Joe Russo (The Arthritis Foundation)

Chris Hemsworth (Australian Childhood Foundation)

Robert Downey, Jr. (Footprint Coalition)

Chris Evans (Christopher's Haven)

Karen Gillan (Mikey's Line)

Tom Holland (The Brothers Trust)

Anthony Mackie (Stem NOLA)

Elizabeth Olsen (The Rape Foundation)

Chris Pratt (Special Olympics Washington)

Ryan Reynolds (SickKids Foundation of Canada)

Paul Rudd (Big Slick/Children’s Mercy Hospital)

Pom Klementieff (Time’s Up)

Simu Liu (charity to be announced)

Matthew Berry (The V Foundation for Cancer Research).