Peacemaker Star Chukwudi Iwuji Teases His Mysterious Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Character Is “Completely Different”

Chukwudi Iwuji is known for an array of roles ranging from Designated Survivor and When They See Us to John Wick: Chapter 2, but these days fans know him best as Peacemaker‘s Clemson Murn. Next week is the season finale of Peacemaker, but it won’t be the last project Iwuji works on with James Gunn. The actor was also cast in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which is currently in production. It’s unclear who Iwuji is playing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the actor has opened up about how much he enjoys working with Gunn. Warning: Peacemaker Spoilers Ahead! In the latest episode of the HBO Max series, Murn was killed by Sophie Song (Annie Chang) who was taken over by a butterfly. During a recent interview with Variety, Iwuji spoke about his character’s death, and was asked if Murn is different from his mysterious Guardians character.

“It’s a lot different,” Iwuji teased. “Murn is a very contained guy with bursts of anger and emotion. What I’m dealing with is a completely different guy, who, let’s just say, is the extreme opposite of Murn in many ways. It’s a different kind of world and universe. You’re really trying to push me for more, aren’t you?”

The actor also spoke about the difference between the two sets.

“The production is so big,” Iwuji said of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. “James and I, we’re picking up where we left off. [The character] is very different from Murn. It requires different stuff from me. The way James works with me is pretty much the same, which is he trusts my choices – but at the same time when I give him a choice, he’s ready to push it further. He’s making me push myself. This character needs an extremism that I didn’t need to really tap into in Peacemaker that I’m tapping into here. Our relationship remains the same, one of enjoyment, mutual love and trust.”

Gunn is known for working with some of the same actors on multiple projects, including his brother Sean Gunn and Michael Rooker, who are both in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies as well as The Suicide Squad. Gunn previously teased that some stars from The Suicide Squad could be popping up in the new Guardians. While the director could just be alluding to their returns (although, he has no plans to resurrect Rooker’s Yondu), fans are hoping there will be some unexpected cameos in the threequel. This wouldn’t be too shocking considering Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 star, Pom Klementieff, made a surprise appearance in The Suicide Squad.

The Peacemaker’s finale hits HBO Max on Thursday. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is due to hit theaters on May 5, 2023.