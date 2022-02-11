Peacemaker Star Opens Up About Shocking Death Scene

The seventh episode of Peacemaker, “Stop Dragon My Heart Around,” hit HBO Max today and featured a big shocker. After it was revealed earlier in the season that Clemson Murn (Chukwudi Iwuji) was actually a butterfly, last week’s episode saw the team learning that Murn was still a good guy, hoping to stop his alien brethren from taking over the earth. Warning: Spoilers Ahead! Sadly, Murn was killed in the latest episode by Sophie Song (Annie Chang) who was also taken over by a butterfly along with the rest of the police department. It was a tragic two-in-one death that saw Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland) and Leota Adebayo (Danielle Brooks) discovering Murn’s dead human body and then watching his alien body die. Iwuji recently spoke with Variety about his character’s shocking death and shared what it was like to film the big moment.

“We shot the last couple of episodes out of sequence, so I knew I still had some more shooting to come back to,” Iwuji said of filming his death scene. “It wasn’t farewell; it was a bit of a punch in the gut. This is where he goes down. It became a surprisingly emotional scene. There was a moment in it, where I said, ‘I’m proud to have had you on my team.’ When we were doing it, it sort of choked out of me, which is always fun as an actor. You always want to be surprised by yourself and by what happens.”

When asked if Murn is really dead, Iwuji replied, “Let’s face it, in the world of extended universes and all that stuff, no one is ever really dead, are they? You never know.”

Even if this is the last we see of Murn, Peacemaker won’t be Iwuji’s last project with Gunn. The actor was also cast in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which is currently in production. It’s unclear who Iwuji is playing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the actor has opened up about how much he enjoys working with Gunn.

As for whether or not Peacemaker is getting a second season, Gunn has said he’d love to return for a second season.

“We have 87 seasons mapped out. Yeah, we’re gonna be doing this until John [Cena] and I are 150 years old,” Gunn joked. “But yeah, no we all want to continue. We really want to continue. It was the greatest group of people. Obviously, I was already friends with John and Jenn [Holland], obviously, and Steve Agee. But Danielle [Brooks] and Chuk [Iwuji] — [Chuk] is one of my best friends. Chuk is one of the primary characters now in Guardians 3, and he is murdering it on this movie. So, it was just, really, a great group of people and I can’t wait to work with them again.”

Peacemaker is streaming on HBO Max.