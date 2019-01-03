‘The Punisher’ Season 2 Teaser Trailer Released

After a long wait, The Punisher Season Two is nearly upon us. After news surfaced online earlier in the week that the Steven Lightfoot-led series would be hitting Netflix on January 18th, the streaming giant has officially released the first teaser trailer for the second season of The Punisher.

As seen in the teaser, Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) makes his glorious guns-blazing return to form. Billy “Jigsaw” Russo (Ben Barnes) also makes his grand re-entrance into live-action, narrating a good chunk of the trailer. Russo is also seen wearing a new mask, covering the injuries sustained in the previous season’s finale.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Noticeably absent from the teaser is Amy, played by newcomer Giorgia Whigham, and Agent Madani (Amber Rose Revah). Also absent is the mysterious character named John Pilgrim, who will be played by newcomer Josh Stewart (Criminal Minds). Stewart has previously described his character as an alt-right fundamentalist that has all sorts of violence bottled up inside.

“On the exterior, [John Pilgrim] is a man who is a Christian Fundamentalist who had a rage, a violent side of him,” Stewart said. “It’s buried deep. I think where this is all headed, that sort of side of him is going to resurface a bit.”

According to Lightfoot, this season is all about Frank adopting his Punisher persona, becoming the full-fledged vigilante he wants to be.

“If you ask, ‘What is the theme of Season 2?’,” Lightfoot told Collider, “It’s about Frank really adopting the mantle of The Punisher.”

The official synopsis for The Punisher Season Two can be read below:

“Former marine-turned-vigilante Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) has been living a quiet life on the road until he suddenly becomes embroiled in the attempted murder of a young girl (Giorgia Whigham). As he is drawn into the mystery surrounding her and those in pursuit of the information she holds, Castle attracts a new target on his back as new and old enemies force him to confront whether he should accept his destiny and embrace a life as ‘The Punisher.’ Steve Lightfoot (Hannibal) serves as showrunner, writer and executive producer.

The cast also features Ben Barnes (Billy Russo), Amber Rose Revah (Dinah Madani), Jason R. Moore (Curtis), Josh Stewart (John Pilgrim), and Floriana Lima (Dr. Krista Dumont).”

What’d you think of the season two trailer? What are you hoping to get out of the Punisher this year? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

The second season of Marvel’s The Punisher will be released January 18th. The first season is now available on Netflix.