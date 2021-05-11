She-Hulk Star Tatiana Maslany to Narrate and Produce New Audio Series

✖

Tatiana Maslany has developed a pretty prominent following, thanks to both her award-winning performance on Orphan Black, and her recent casting as the Marvel Cinematic Universe's version of She-Hulk. Since 2019, Maslany has been lending her talents to Orphan Black: The Next Chapter, an audio series distributed by Realm (formerly known as Serial Box). On Tuesday, Realm announced its 2021 slate of audio programming — and it will include a new project from Maslany. In addition to the actress returning to Orphan Black: The Next Chapter for an upcoming second season, she will also be narrating and executive producing Power Trip, an all-new original audio podcast that will be released by Realm later this fall.

Power Trip is described as an irreverent dark comedy in which a screwed-up woman indulging in dark magic tries not to screw herself over. The series will be written by Mary Elizabeth Hamilton, Sarah Smith, and Becca Mix.

Maslany has partnered with Realm since the fall of 2019, when the first season of The Next Chapter first debuted. That audio series, which is now available in a free podcast feed, saw Maslany serving as narrator, as well as embodying the number of Leda clones she portrayed on Orphan Black.

This news comes as production is well underway on Disney+'s She-Hulk solo series, which will serve as the live-action introduction of Maslany's take on the Marvel Comics superhero. The series' cast also includes Renee Elise Goldsberry, Ginger Gonzaga, Mark Ruffalo, and Tim Roth.

Realm is an audio entertainment company that creates original fiction podcasts and audiobook series, including official continuations of popular franchises. Realm shows are available for free anywhere podcasts can be found through ad-supported distribution. Original Realm shows are also available through the Realm Unlimited subscription, on Realm.fm, and in the Realm apps. The subscription features ad-free, early access to the complete library of Realm Originals, access to bonus content, community perks, and a dual-format experience in Realm’s proprietary Flow Reader (simultaneous audio + text).

Will you be tuning in to Tatiana Maslany's new audio series on Realm? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Power Trip is expected to be released through Realm sometime in the fall of this year.