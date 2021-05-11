Orphan Black: The Next Chapter Season 2 Announced, More Original Cast Members Returning

✖

It's been several years since Orphan Black wrapped up its run on BBC America and Space, but the world of Clone Club is still living on, in part thanks to Orphan Black: The Next Chapter. The series hails from the audio entertainment company Realm (formerly Serial Box), and has become a smash hit on podcasting platforms over the past year. Luckily, it looks like the story of Orphan Black's "sestras" is far from over, as Realm has officially greenlit Orphan Black: The Next Chapter for a second season. The series will see the return of series star and narrator Tatiana Maslany, who will be portraying her ever-growing number of Leda clones. Additionally, Orphan Black alums Jordan Gavaris and Evelyne Brochu will be joining the cast of Season 2, portraying their previous characters Felix Dawkins and Delphine Cormier.

🚨A special announcement from Tatiana Maslany about #OrphanBlack: The Next Chapter Season 2. 🚨

👀 @jordangavaris @EvelyneBrochu PLUS details about the new podcast ~ POWER TRIP ~ starring and executive produced by Tatiana herself 👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/Zfy8lxGUoS — Realm (@RealmMedia) May 11, 2021

In Orphan Black: The Next Chapter Season 2, picking up where Season 1 left off, the Clone Club deals with the ramifications of being outed to the world. The series is written by Malka Older, Madeline Ashby, Mishell Baker, Heli Kennedy, E.C. Myers, and Lindsay Smith.

Orphan Black: The Next Chapter first made its debut in September of 2019, and has helped provide another communal experience for the series' passionate fandom. As Maslany told ComicBook.com last year, the enduring legacy of Clone Club has remained "incredibly rewarding."

"It's awesome," Maslany explained. "It's such an incredibly rewarding thing, to know that people still connect to it and that it meant something to people. So many of our fans are still actively making fanart, or writing about the show, or writing about the science of the show, making videos, and cosplaying as the characters. It's just so wild to see that impact. It's really rewarding, because it's so infrequent that that kind of thing happens."

Season 2 of Orphan Black: The Next Chapter is expected to debut in the fall of 2021.