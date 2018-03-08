Robert Downey Jr. Says ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Is a Heads-Will-Roll Scenario

Many films have teased epic finale finales, but Marvel Studios seeks to truly deliver with Avengers: Infinity War.

Thanos is finally storming the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the Avengers will definitely not be enough to stop him from taking over. Robert Downey Jr. painted a vivid picture of the stakes of this scenario to EW, and to hear him tell it, the stakes are very, very real.

“Believe me, I’m tired of every movie, you know, “It’s the end! It’s Armageddon! It’s the Be All, End All, Forever!” And then it’s … not. This one actually is. [Laughs] They’re not kidding. This is a heads-will-roll scenario,” Downey Jr. said.

It has been expected that some heroes will not make it through Infinity War as well as the upcoming Avengers 4. That gives the whole filming process a rather emotional feel for Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige.

“I guess what has surprised me is how emotional it all is,” Feige said. “Every day, every dailies, every time an actor that has never interacted with a character comes in contact with a character they’ve never interacted with, it’s amazing.”

“There is something very special about those movies that is happening everyday on set,” Feige said. “It’s not just the crew that feels it, or me that feels it, it’s all the cast who are all mega-stars in their own right, yet feel privileged to be doing what they’re doing every day. Joe and Anthony [Russo] handling it, two movies at the same time, in an unprecedented fashion.”

There are some theories as to who won’t make it into phase 4, with some believing that heroes like Captain America, Iron Man, Drax, and Hawkeye could end up riding into the sunset before both films are said and done. That would certainly be one way to set a truly clean slate for Phase 4.

Fans can still enjoy Black Panther, which is in theaters now. Avengers: Infinity War lands in theaters on April 27, and Ant-Man and The Wasp soars into theaters on July 6. Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8, 2019, followed by Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019.