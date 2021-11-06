Robert Downey Jr. Dressed as Pinata for Daughter’s Birthday, Attacked by Mob of Children

Robert Downey Jr. seems like a fun person to have around for holidays and special occasions. The actor known for playing Iron Man usually posts a fun photo for the major holidays. During Thanksgiving last year, he shared a special message on social media channeling a different iconic character: Sherlock Holmes. He’s also posted some hilarious Easter content, and shared a lot of important information on Earth Day. This week the actor took to social media to show off a celebration close to his heart, his daughter’s birthday. This year, the actor dressed up like a pinata, and let a bunch of kids beat him up.

“For my dearest daughter AVRI’s 7th bday I gave the kids what they want. Which is clearly mob violence,” Downey Jr. wrote. You can check out the hilarious videos in the Instagram post below:

Earlier this year, a billboard was spotted in Los Angeles that asked Marvel Studios to bring back Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark. However, it’s unlikely the star will be returning to the MCU. Last year, Downey Jr. confirmed once again that his MCU days are behind him.

“Playing Tony/Iron Man was hard and I dug deep,” Downey Jr. told the Hindustan Times. “I had an incredible 10-year run that was creatively satisfying.” When asked if he had difficulty stepping out of the role after more than a decade as Tony Stark, he said, “I’ve done all I could with that character and can do other things now. Now, being middle-aged, you start looking at the back nine and realize this is all part of the journey, and things end. I am fortunate and eternally grateful to have wound up where I have.”

Downey Jr. may be done with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but fans are still hopeful that he’ll make a Sherlock Holmes 3. During a keynote chat at Fast Company’s Innovation Festival last year, Downey Jr. talked about the future of the Sherlock Holmes franchise and teased that he’d like to see the films spawn something similar to the MCU.

“At this point, we really feel that there is not a mystery-verse built out anywhere, and Conan Doyle is the definitive voice in that arena, I think, to this day,” he said about the future of the franchise past Sherlock Holmes 3. “So to me, why do a third movie if you’re not going to be able to spin off into some real gems of diversity and other times and elements?”

Happy Birthday, Avri Roel Downey!