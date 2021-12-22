Iron Man Star Robert Downey Jr. Wishes Fans a Happy Thanksgiving

✖

Happy Thanksgiving, Robert Downey Jr. fans (and Robert Downey Jr., if you happen to see this)! Many celebrities have taken to social media today to wish their followers a Happy Turkey Day, and Downey Jr. is no exception. The actor known for playing Iron Man posted a special message on social media, however, this year he channeled a different iconic character: Sherlock Holmes. The actor played the famous detective in 2009 and 2011 and will soon be reprising his role once again.

"Not your usual Thanxgiving, but grateful nonetheless. Stay safe, all.. Better daze ahead!!! #HappyThanksgiving," Downey Jr. posted next to a gif of himself eating. You can check out the post below:

Not your usual Thanxgiving, but grateful nonetheless.

Stay safe, all.. Better daze ahead!!! #HappyThanksgiving pic.twitter.com/lTGE2fl5hE — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) November 26, 2020

During a keynote chat at Fast Company's Innovation Festival last month, Downey Jr. talked about the future of the Sherlock Holmes franchise and teased that he'd like to see the films spawn something similar to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"At this point, we really feel that there is not a mystery-verse built out anywhere, and Conan Doyle is the definitive voice in that arena, I think, to this day," he said about the future of the franchise past Sherlock Holmes 3. "So to me, why do a third movie if you’re not going to be able to spin off into some real gems of diversity and other times and elements?"

A third Sherlock film is currently scheduled for next December, but they have yet to begin production, so there's a chance it will be another in a long line of films postponed due to the pandemic. In fact, the movie's director, Dexter Fletcher, recently shared that the film has been put on the back burner. Fletcher, the filmmaker behind Rocketman, recently appeared on Celebrity Catch Up, where he shared that he and the studio are waiting to see what happens in Hollywood post-coronavirus.

"Sherlock's hit its own issues on and off. That's sort of sitting on the back burner at the moment until it becomes clear where the world is at and what's going to happen," Fletcher said.

Both Sherlock Holmes films are now streaming on HBO Max while Downey's Iron Man can be seen in a whole host of movies on Disney+.