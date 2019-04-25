Marvel Fans Put Up Billboard Asking Marvel Studios to Bring Tony Stark Back to Life

✖

It's been two years since Avengers: Endgame hit theatres and provided an ending for the Marvel Cinematic Universe's original hero. Iron Man/Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) died saving the world from Thanos and while many of us were pleased with this heartbreaking ending, others were not thrilled about their favorite character's lack of a happy ending. In fact, a new billboard put up by fans in California is asking Marvel Studios to revive the character.

"A new billboard has been put up by fans in Los Angeles, and asks Marvel Studios to bring the Iron Man, Tony Stark, back to life," @LightsCameraPod shared on Twitter. You can check out a photo of the billboard in the tweet below:

A new billboard has been put up by fans in Los Angeles, and asks Marvel Studios to bring the Iron Man, Tony Stark, back to life. pic.twitter.com/JtG2GvdzmL — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) April 22, 2021

Unfortunately for the fans who put money into this advertisement, it's unlikely Downey Jr. will be returning to the MCU. The actor recently confirmed once again that his MCU days are behind him. "Playing Tony/Iron Man was hard and I dug deep," Downey Jr. told the Hindustan Times. "I had an incredible 10-year run that was creatively satisfying." When asked if he had difficulty leaving Tony after playing him for so many years, Downey said, "I’ve done all I could with that character and can do other things now. Now, being middle-aged, you start looking at the back nine and realize this is all part of the journey, and things end. I am fortunate and eternally grateful to have wound up where I have."

Recently, Captain America star Chris Evans took part in an ACE Universe panel and was asked which Marvel actor he'd want to swap roles with. He answered Downey Jr. but went on to say that no one else could play Tony Stark.

"You know, I’ll say… I mean, I'll say [Robert] Downey [Jr.], Iron Man ... The paychecks would be nice, but just the role is so fun," Evans replied. "The role is, you know, he's the engine, he's the life. But I suppose that's kind of signing up for failure. I don't think there's anything anyone on this planet could do that would somehow improve upon what Downey's done, you know what I mean? I don't consider that a role that's gonna be like a James Bond or a Superman or Batman, that somehow other people get a bite at the apple. He's Iron Man, the end."

