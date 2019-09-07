Robert Downey Jr. Gets His Instagram Account Back

Yesterday some Marvel fans noticed that the Robert Downey Jr. Instagram account starting posting some odd things, revealing that the Iron Man actor’s Instagram account had been hacked. Fans attempted to let him know it had been hacked, and it seems to have been all taken care of, as the Tony Stark actor reclaimed control and blamed the whole ordeal on a certain Marvel villain. That would be Ultron, who Stark and the other MCU Avengers took on in Avengers: Age of Ultron, and it seems he was at the bottom of Downey’s Instagram hack too.

Downey wrote on Instagram “We are back !!! #hackers gonna #hack ,,, no #bueno !!! #boo #👎🏼 #fbf #flashbackfriday #ageofultron”. The message was accompanied by an image of Ultron with the words “Pardon My Interruption” posted over it.

The good news is that Downey is once again in the driver’s seat, and you can check out the message below.

While Tony Stark met his heroic end in Avengers: Endgame, you can see him as many times as you want in Endgame, which is on home video now. You can find all the special features below.

