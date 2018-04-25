Robert Downey Jr Wants to Be in a James Cameron Movie

Despite some apparent ill will that Avatar director James Cameron has towards the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Avengers’ biggest star is still eager to work with him.

Several of the stars of Avengers: Infinity War were guests on last night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live. At one point during the interview, Robert Downey Jr. turned the conversation towards Avatar, which was the breakout role for his Infinity War co-star Zoe Saldana. This led to Kimmel mentioning Cameron’s recent statement in which he publicly hoped for “Avengers fatigue” to set in.

Downey took the opportunity to respond.

“No, I can tell you that A) You’re misinformed, as usual,” Downey said. “B) He was probably misquoted. C) I want to be in a Jim Cameron movie. And I think I just might have been. As a matter of fact, Pom [Klementieff] and I are looking for a two-hander.”

Whether Cameron’s statement was misquoted or not, it has certainly been misconstrued and or taken out of context by some fans. Cameron’s quote makes it clear that he doesn’t actually dislike Marvel’s movies, he just wants to see a little more diversity from a box office that has been increasingly dominated by superhero movies over the past decade.

“I’m hoping we’ll start getting Avenger fatigue here pretty soon,” Cameron said. “Not that I don’t love the movies. It’s just, come on guys, there are other stories to tell besides hyper-gonadal males without families doing death-defying things for two hours and wrecking cities in the process. It’s like, oy!”

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige responded to Cameron’s statement, though he chose to focus on one part of it in particular.

“Uh, he loves the movies!” Feige said “That’s awesome! Wow, James Cameron loves our movies! That’s exciting!?”

Would you like to see Robert Downey Jr. star in a James Cameron movie? Let us know what you think in the comments!

Avengers: Infinity War releases on April 27th. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.