Robert Downey Jr. Posts Throwback to Original Iron Man Press Tour

Last year, Robert Downey Jr. said goodbye to Tony Stark/Iron Man, a character he played in the Marvel Cinematic Universe from 2008 to 2019. The epic farewell may have occurred in Avengers: Endgame, but that’s not stopping Downey Jr. from reminiscing about his time in the beloved franchise. This week, the actor took to Instagram to share a throwback photo from the original Iron Man press tour.

“#flashbackfriday #flashback #2008 #Ironman I #press tour #tokyo #japan #moustache #👨🏻hair @davynewkirk (📸 @jimmy_rich),” Downey Jr. wrote.

You can check out the photo in the post below:

It’s especially nice to see that Downey Jr. has been working with the same photographer all this time. (If you look at his Instagram posts, most shots are credited to Jimmy Rich.)

Many people commented on the post:

“Boss mode on,” @rudybundini wrote.

“That movie is still one of my favorites of all time,” @liambarrels added.

“BRING THIS LOOK BACK,” @hackertdog requested.

Currently, you can catch Downey Jr. on the big screen in Dolittle, which marks the actor’s first starring role since Endgame. Unfortunately, Dolittle didn’t have a great opening at the box office. As for the critical reception, the film has been met with mostly negative reviews. Currently, the movie has a 16% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. However, it appears moviegoers are being a little more forgiving of the film. In fact, the difference between the critics and the audience scores is quite staggering. As of now, Dolittle has a 76% audience score.

Downey Jr. has a few other projects in the works, including All-Star Weekend, a new film written and directed by Jamie Foxx. In 2021, he can be seen in Sherlock Holmes 3, which will mark the actor’s return to the character for the first time since 2011.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1st, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in the Fall, WandaVision sometime this year, The Eternals on November 6th, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.