Rotten Tomatoes Considering Further Measures to Fight Trolls

Despite the success of Captain Marvel at the box office, Marvel Studios‘ latest film has been the victim of controversy after trolls attempted to sabotage the anticipation rating and the audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

After disabling the anticipation rating altogether and deleting thousands of reviews for Captain Marvel, the website is reportedly considering further measures to fight trolls on Rotten Tomatoes.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the site might make users verify whether or not they’ve seen a movie before they get to post their review, though the report makes it clear that there’s no concept of how that system will work at this time.

“We are disappointed that there was a group of people who were obviously very passionate and who had a negative opinion of the movie, whether they saw it or not,” said Fandango’s VP of Communication Dana Benson. Fandango is the parent company of Rotten Tomatoes.

In addition to disabling the anticipation rating, Rotten Tomatoes previously took away the commenting function for movies that have yet to be released to the public.

“We are disabling the comment function prior to a movie’s release date. Unfortunately, we have seen an uptick in non-constructive input, sometimes bordering on trolling, which we believe is a disservice to our general readership,” said the site’s statement.

Despite spending their time being mad on the Internet, Captain Marvel continues to rake in money at the box office, crossing the $500 million mark in less than a week. The film made $455 million worldwide in its opening weekend, making it the sixth-highest grossing launch of all time.

It remains to be seen how Rotten Tomatoes will further deal with the problem of trolls attempting to inflate or sabotage reviews in the future, but whatever action they take will prove to be divisive no matter what.

Captain Marvel is now playing in theaters.

