‘Avengers: Endgame’ Directors Double Down on ‘Secret Wars’ Movie

Directors Joe and Anthony Russo have helmed four of the biggest genre films ever released, yet their brothers still have their eyes set on a property that’d likely dwarf anything they’ve ever done before. During an interview at CinemaCon, Joe Russo double downed on previous comments that the pair would like to direct a live-action Secret Wars film for Marvel Studios and the team at Disney. Speaking with MTV’s Josh Horowitz, the Russos admit that after a break from the genre blockbusters, they’d certainly be open to returning for Secret Wars.

As they’ve revealed before, the Secret Wars storyline the duo wants to tackle isn’t the latest iteration that combined various parts of Marvel’s multiverse — rather, they’d like to focus on one that pulls inspiration from the original Secret Wars event of the mid-1980s from Jim Shooter, Mike Zeck, and Bob Layton.

“I keep saying Secret Wars because that was one of the first books that I really fell in love with as a kid,” Joe says. “This notion of, you know, event storytelling, and I think that’s part of the reason that we gravitate so strongly towards these event films and these ensemble films is the notion that you can contain so many different characters and so many different points of view and galvanize them around a story point is really compelling to us.”

While the Russos know what’d draw them back to Marvel, they revealed last December that they’re unsure what Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has in store for the future. At a fan Q&A event held last year, the admitted that Feige likely already has the immediate future already set in stone.

“I don’t know,” Joe Russo said. “I think Kevin [Feige, Marvel Studios President] always has a plan in his head, but he’s always ready to throw out the plan and adjust the plan because you never know how the movies are going to turn out. You want to make sure each movie in front of you is a good movie. And if you’re thinking about the movie past it, then you’re not focusing all of your energy on the movie that’s in front of you.”

