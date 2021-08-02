Ryan Reynolds Teases Deadpool the Musical While Celebrating Last Day of Twitter Fleets

✖

If Ryan Reynolds gets his way, Deadpool the Musical will soon be coming to a theater on Broadway...or, something like that. Monday is the last day Twitter will support its new Fleets feature, the micro-blogging service's equivalency of Instagram or Facebook Stories. As such, Reynolds decided to celebrate in only the way he could, by goofing around on the feature before it was set out to sea one final time.

The Deadpool star shared a series of faux movie posters to his account, including a poster for Deadpool the Musical. Other fake posters shared as of this writing include Hugh Jackman's The Annulment, and a teaser for a sequel to National Lampoon's Van Wilder.

(Photo: Ryan Reynolds)

Reynolds will officially return as Wade Wilson in Deadpool 3, a feature Kevin Feige himself has confirmed will be R-rated. Even then, original Deadpool director Tim Miller says the character doesn't necessarily need to carry the adult rating should Disney want to reach the widest audience possible.

"I do. I think Ryan Reynolds' take on the character and the way he embraces the particular kind of insanity — even if you said he's not gonna use four-letter words — would still be there. He still is that character. You can take the R-rated parts out of it if you wanted and it would still be Deadpool if Ryan was doing it," Miller shared with Inverse earlier this year.

"It will be rated R and we are working on a script right now, and Ryan’s overseeing a script right now," Feige previously told Collider about the rating while adding some bad news. "It will not be [filming] this year. Ryan is a very busy, very successful actor. We’ve got a number of things we’ve already announced that we now have to make, but it’s exciting for it to have begun. Again, a very different type of character in the MCU, and Ryan is a force of nature, which is just awesome to see him bring that character to life."

Deadpool 3 has yet to set a release date.

What other characters do you hope to see pop up in the Deadpool threequel?