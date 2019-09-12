Ryan Reynolds Shares Hilarious Behind-the-Scenes Video From Deadpool 2 Featuring Josh Brolin

It’s been over a year since Deadpool 2 hit theaters, but the film’s star is still sharing some fun behind-the-scenes content from the movie’s set. Ryan Reynolds, who is known to Marvel fans for playing Deadpool/Wade Wilson, recently took to Instagram to post a video featuring Josh Brolin, who played Cable in the movie. The video shows the two men chatting before Dopinder’s cab comes crashing through the background.

“In fairness, Waze always finds the shortest route to work. #Dopinder,” Reynolds wrote.

Many people commented on the post, including the actor who plays Dopinder.

“The lengths I go to get your attention 😩,” Karan Soni joked.

Many others replied to the post, too:

“Not pictured – the box that Ryan is standing on in order to tower over Josh!,” Deadpool creator, Rob Liefeld, wrote. “My plane was late and I paid the driver extra to get me to set on time!! Sorry!”

“That is an Uber in LA,” @bosslogic joked.

Now that Disney has merged with Fox, there’s still a question of how Deadpool will fit into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While the X-Men are expected to be rebooted, Reynolds will still get the pleasure of playing Wade in future projects. Now that Thanos finally met his end in Avengers: Endgame, that also frees up Brolin to continue playing Cable without any confusion.

In addition to playing Deadpool, Reynolds was also just seen in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw and Pokémon Detective Pikachu. He’ll soon be seen in Michael Bay’s next film, 6 Underground, and will be starring in The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, Free Guy, The Croods 2, and Red Notice in 2020.

Deadpool 2 and its PG-13 counterpart, Once Upon a Deadpool, are currently available for home viewing.