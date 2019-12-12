Ryan Reynolds Calls Hugh Jackman a Fraud

Despite calling a “truce” earlier this year, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have once again ignited the fires of their ongoing social media feud. Barbs have been traded back and forth all week long, showing fans that the rivalry is just as alive as ever before. The two actors took turns throwing shade using Reynolds’ Free Guy poster, which evolved into the Deadpool star calling out his frenemy on his own home turf. That’s right, Reynolds on TV in Australia in order throw shade at Hackman.

Reynolds appeared on the Today Show Australia Thursday morning to promote his new Netflix movie, Michael Bay’s 6 Underground. During the show, the actor spoke about taking motorcycle trips along the coast of Australia, and the host brought up his relationship to Jackman. This ended about as well as you’d expect: With Reynolds calling his fellow actor a fraud.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“He’s just an evil person,” Reynolds joked. “I mean, you guys have all been duped. You think he’s this benevolent ambassador to your country. People don’t realize he’s from Winnipeg, Canada.”

“Truth hurts sometimes,” he continued. “It makes your eyes water. Hugh Jackman’s a fraud!”

This is just the latest chapter in the ongoing social media battle between Wolverine and Deadpool, which has even spilled over into the live-action Marvel films from time to time. A couple of months ago, Jackman was given the Order of Australia, an incredibly high honor, which was met with Reynolds’ classic brand of snark and backhanded compliments.

“Receiving the Order of Australia is a HUGE deal,” Reynolds wrote. “And despite what I tell anyone who’ll listen, Hugh Jackman is one of the finest, kindest, hardest working, generous and most talented people I’ve had the privilege to call my friend. There’s nobody better. None of this changes the fact he’s a complete bastard.”

The war between Reynolds and Jackman will likely never end, but there’s really no reason why it should. The two are good friends and their followers love watching their back-and-forth. Why not turn social media to a fun and lively place when you have the chance?

You can watch Ryan Reynolds’ full interview with Today Show Australia in the video at the top of the page.