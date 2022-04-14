Ryan Reynolds Celebrates Rob McElhenney’s Birthday With a Commemorative Urinal

Ryan Reynolds celebrated Rob McElhenney’s birthday with a commemorative urinal. As a part of their joint ownership of Wrexham AFC, the actor posted a video where he introduced the concept to all the fans and the supporters of the team. It’s the exact kind of social media stunt that Reynolds has become so great at pulling off. At this point, if you’re a celebrity that knows the Deadpool star, you should expect some sort of shenanigans on your birthday. McElhenney actually took the ribbing in stride because he knows how his friend can be. You can only imagine how happy Hugh Jackman, Blake Lively, or Ryan Gosling is that he decided to focus on the Always Sunny in Philadelphia star instead of them. Check out what he had to say down below.

On Twitter, last year, Reynolds and McElhenney announced their purchase of Wrexham. A lot of people were stunned by the news. It’s not every day that a beloved star purchases a professional sports club. But, something about the team sparked interest in the duo.

As you know, I take birthdays very seriously. I’m excited to unveil the @RMcElhenney Commemorative Urinal at @Wrexham_AFC Racecourse. pic.twitter.com/iALHZ3Cu8C — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 14, 2022

“It is a special day for the two of us to become the latest stewards in the long and storied history of Wrexham AFC,” the two explained in a joint statement back then. “Together with the players, the staff, the fans, and the local community, we can now pursue our goal to grow the team and return it to the EFL in front of increased attendances, and in an improved stadium, while making a positive difference to the wider community in Wrexham. Wrexham AFC is only in a position to thrive because of the incredible efforts of the Wrexham Supporters Trust. Their members are a fitting reflection of the integrity and spirit of the town and they will always have an important role at the club.”

Reynolds and McElhenney were actually committed to keeping the club in the same place. Nothing would be changed like the name or the branding, which has remained for 150 years. Wrexham AFC was founded in 1864, and estimates indicate it could be the third oldest professional football club on Earth.

“All of these people will help us create the kind of commercial opportunities that the third-oldest club in the world deserves, and we will reinvest that revenue back into Wrexham AFC and the community,” they added. “2020 was a difficult year and there are likely to be further public health challenges in the months ahead, but we hope to be cheering the team on from the stands as soon as it’s safe to do so in 2021.”

