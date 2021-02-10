Deadpool Star Ryan Reynolds And Rob McElhenney Have Completed Takeover Of Wrexham Football Club

✖

Last September brought word that Ryan Reynolds, ever the intrepid businessman with companies like Mint Mobile and Aviation American Gin among his owned properties, was eager to buy a football club and was engaged in talks to invest in the Welsh football club Wrexham AFC with It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia creator and star Rob McElhenney. The deal was made official in November and as of today has been finalized, with "RR McReynolds Company LLC" taking over 100% control of Wrexham AFC Limited from the Wrexham Supporters Trust and each of the new owners contributing a £2 million equity investment into the club. The pair celebrated online with new gear.

“It is a special day for the two of us to become the latest stewards in the long and storied history of Wrexham AFC," McElhenney and Reynolds said in a statement. "Together with the players, the staff, the fans, and the local community, we can now pursue our goal to grow the team and return it to the EFL in front of increased attendances, and in an improved stadium, while making a positive difference to the wider community in Wrexham. Wrexham AFC is only in a position to thrive because of the incredible efforts of the Wrexham Supporters Trust. Their members are a fitting reflection of the integrity and spirit of the town and they will always have an important role at the club."

The @Wrexham_AFC handover is complete! We’re toasting with a limited-edition bottle of @AviationGin and I am rebranding as Wrob. Both of which I am apparently legally obligated to do as I've been informed Ryan now owns my life rights. My lawyer is currently looking into it. pic.twitter.com/f4fdpJtlIq — Wrob McElhenney (@RMcElhenney) February 9, 2021

The pair outlined their "four guiding principles" for how they want to run things, which includes:

to protect the heritage of Wrexham AFC;

to reinforce the values of the community;

to use our resources to grow the exposure of the club at home and abroad;

and to create a winning culture

McElhenney and Reynolds confirmed that they're in talks to start a new women’s football initiative through the club in addition to other hires throughout the organization

“All of these people will help us create the kind of commercial opportunities that the third-oldest club in the world deserves, and we will reinvest that revenue back into Wrexham AFC and the community," they concluded. “2020 was a difficult year and there are likely to be further public health challenges in the months ahead, but we hope to be cheering the team on from the stands as soon as it’s safe to do so in 2021.”

(Cover Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)