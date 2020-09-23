Ryan Reynolds Reportedly Looking to Buy a Soccer Team

✖

Ryan Reynolds' time in the public eye has been dotted with some unconventional choices, as the actor has ventured into being a humanitarian, businessman, and commercial spokesperson with hilarious results. According to a new report, the Deadpool star could soon add "football investor" to his list. The Guardian is reporting that Reynolds, as well as It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia creator and star Rob McElhenney, are in talks to invest in the Welsh football club Wrexham AFC. The duo will reportedly have an opportunity to “put forward their vision” for the club after the Wrexham Supporters Trust Board voted in favour of allowing the pair’s bid to progress.

“As confirmed this morning, 97.5% of voters (1,223 members) voted in favour of the resolution,” read a statement released on Wrexham’s website on Wednesday evening. “As a result, talks with the proposed bidders will now continue and we are in a position to confirm the two people interested in investing in Wrexham AFC. In due course, Mr McElhenney and Mr Reynolds will put forward their vision for Wrexham AFC and proposal for members to vote on at a second special general meeting.”

Wrexham, which has been established since 1864, currently sits in the National League, the fifth-tier league of English football.

This would be far from the first investment opportunity for Reynolds, as he has served as the owner of Aviation Gin. The company has caught attention for multiple viral ads, before being acquired by Diageo from $335 million earlier this year.

“A little over two years ago, I became an owner of Aviation Gin because I love the taste of Aviation more than any other spirit. What I didn’t expect was the sheer creative joy learning a new industry would bring. Growing the brand with my company, Maximum Effort Marketing, has been among the most fulfilling projects I’ve ever been involved with. I want to thank Diageo for their incredible team and passion. We’re so excited for the next chapter of Aviation Gin, which, I promise, will require just as little reading.”

Reynolds also serves as an executive of Mint Mobile, a cell phone provider that has also caught attention for its buzzwrothy and celebrity-filled commercials, as well as its low prices.

What do you think of Reynolds and McElhenney potentially investing in Wrexham AFC?