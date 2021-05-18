Deadpool Makes Cameo in Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney's Welcome to Wrexham Trailer

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are getting into the world of football. Earlier this year, the two officially took ownership of Wrexham AFC, a Welsh team currently playing in the fifth tier of the English league system. The duo's journey from actors to soccer superstars is being documented in Welcome to Wrexham, a docuseries currently being filmed for FX. Tuesday, the series unveiled its first teaser, a snippet that even paid homage to one of Reynolds' most popular characters.

In the closing moments of the teaser, Wrexham fans can be seen celebrating in the city when Deadpool — or a Wrexham fan in a Deadpool costume, at least — shows up to join in on the festivities. You can see the full trailer above.

Reynolds and McElhenney initially agreed to purchase the club last year, before signing on the dotted line this February.

“It is a special day for the two of us to become the latest stewards in the long and storied history of Wrexham AFC," the two said in a joint statement at the time. "Together with the players, the staff, the fans, and the local community, we can now pursue our goal to grow the team and return it to the EFL in front of increased attendances, and in an improved stadium, while making a positive difference to the wider community in Wrexham. Wrexham AFC is only in a position to thrive because of the incredible efforts of the Wrexham Supporters Trust. Their members are a fitting reflection of the integrity and spirit of the town and they will always have an important role at the club."

Upon purchasing the team, Reynolds and McElhenney committed to keeping the club in Wrexham, and keeping the same name and branding the team has had over 150 years. Founded in 1864, it's believed Wrexham AFC is the third oldest professional football club in the world.

“All of these people will help us create the kind of commercial opportunities that the third-oldest club in the world deserves, and we will reinvest that revenue back into Wrexham AFC and the community," they concluded. “2020 was a difficult year and there are likely to be further public health challenges in the months ahead, but we hope to be cheering the team on from the stands as soon as it’s safe to do so in 2021.”

Welcome to Wrexham already has a two-season order from FX, but has yet to set an initial release date. Reynolds and McElhenney are producing (and starring in) the documentary alongside Nick Frenkel, John Henion, Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard, Jordan Wynn, and Sarina Roma.