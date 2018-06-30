Samuel L. Jackson Reveals Captain Marvel Movie Shirt That Shows Her Mask

More and more visuals from Captain Marvel continue to hit the web, but the latest image comes from Nick Fury‘s Samuel L. Jackson, and it shows the hero rocking a familiar piece of armor.

Fans of the Captain Marvel comics know that her costume comes with a full helmet, which also pops her hair into a mohawk style. The current promo art doesn’t show her with the helmet, and the last few years she hasn’t worn it as much in the comics. It appears though that the merchandise will feature it a bit, as Samuel L. Jackson showed off a brand new shirt featuring the look.

“Newest Latest from Viz Effects crew!#thanosazzizgrazz#shereddy.”

This should make Captain Marvel writer Kelly Sue DeConnick quite happy, as she’s a big fan of the helmet from her run on the book, and expressed to Variety how much she would love for it to make it into the film.

“I love the helmet! That is not a universal opinion,” DeConnick said. “After we left the book, they got rid of the helmet. I have a lot of boring continuity arguments on the history of the helmet and a list of reasons as to why the helmet exists. I want the helmet!”

We definitely second that notion and would love at least a nod to it.

The story follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law (Mar-Vell).

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now. It will be followed by Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.