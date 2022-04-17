Saturday Night Live: Jared Leto Asks Morbius Audience “Please Don’t Review It”

Saturday Night Live kicked off its latest episode with a slew of impressions from the cast, all of them opening up about the Easter holiday and among them was Kyle Mooney as Jared Leto, offering a hilarious roast of Morbius and the response to the film and its star. Mooney began his segment of the sketch with one zinger, saying: “It’s me, Jesus Christ. Just kidding, I’m Jared Leto.” He continued, “My Easter message this year is simple. Positivity. So, if you go to see me new movie Morbius, please don’t review it. If you’re the kind of person who reviews movies, Morbius just isn’t for you.”

As of this writing Morbius has a 16% rating on Rotten Tomatoes with the critical consensus from the review aggregator calling it: “Cursed with uninspired effects, rote performances, and a borderline nonsensical story, this dreary mess is a vein attempt to make Morbius happen.” In our own review we gave the film a 1 out of 5, reading in part: “What Morbius ends up being is a model of the lowest common denominator of cheap, studio, franchise filmmaking. It’s not that Morbius is a bad idea for a movie, but the execution perpetrated within this film seems to believe that scraping the bottom of the barrel with comic book Easter eggs and CGI-heavy action will score this a guaranteed box office and fan interest.”

