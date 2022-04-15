Lizzo Returns to Saturday Night Live in New Promo, and Kenan Accuses Her of Being a Clone

Ahead of their duel hosting-musical guest episode of Saturday Night Live this weekend, Lizzo has debuted a new teaser for the sketch comedy series and in it longtime star Kenan Thompson has a bizarre accusation, is she a clone? In the promo Kenan ponders how she’ll be able to both host and perform as the musical guest, wondering out loud if she’s a clone. The pair laugh at the suggestion but Lizzo’s face suggests some cloning technology is afoot. This marks Lizzo’s second time as a musical guest on Saturday Night Live, previously performing back in 2019 when Eddie Murphy returned to host the show.

In actuality though Lizzo joins a select group of people that have acted as both host and musical guest including the likes of Ray Charles, Debbie Harry, Olivia Newton-John, Stevie Wonder, Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, M. C. Hammer, Britney Spears (twice!), Jennifer Lopez (also twice!), Justin Timberlake (three times!), Taylor Swift, Elton John, and most recently, Billie Eilish. Paul Simon was the first to do this way back in 1976, appearing as both host and musical guest four times on the series .

Lizzo is the last confirmed host for an episode of Saturday Night Live before the summer break but more episodes are likely to arrive in May as previous seasons have concluded with a minor break from mid-April to the start of May. Other hosts so far this season have included , returning SNL alums John Mulaney, Jason Sudeikis, and Will Forte, Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose, and Kim Kardashian.

The latest season has also seen a dramatic number of Marvel Studios actors hosting the series including Owen Wilson (Loki), Jonathan Majors (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Willem Dafoe (Spider-Man: No Way Home), Oscar Isaac (Moon Knight), and Jake Gyllenhaal (Spider-Man: Far From Home). With more episodes remaining this summer, and another major Marvel movie arriving in May, at least one more name might get added to that list.

Ahead of the upcoming episode of Saturday Night Live, Lizzo announced her next album, titled Special, is set to be released on July 15. She also debuted her new single, “About Damn Time,” which very well could be what she performs on Saturday night.