Petition To Save ‘Daredevil’ Doubles Signatures In One Day

Yesterday, Daredevil star Vincent D’Onofriothrew his full-fledged support to the #SaveDaredevil movement, a social media campaign aimed at saving the Netflix show from its near-certain death. Now, the petition at the center of the movement has nearly doubled the number of signatures it has in just under 24 hours.

When we first brought the news that D’Onofrio had begun retweeting various posts in regards to the movement — including the Change.org petition — over 33,000 people had signed their name on a petition saying they wanted Daredevil to continue. As of this writing, the petition has just north of 64,000 signatures, nearly double the amount it had at this time last night.

Fans weren’t the only ones surprised when Netflix eventually decided to pull the plug on the Erik Oleson-led show. Several Daredevil cast and crew members have voiced strong support for a continuation from the show.

“A lot of us really expected to keep going, and I certainly did,” series star Charlie Cox revealed in a recent interview. “The truth is, I felt like we had a lot of stories to tell, and although I understand [the cancellation], I’m very saddened by that. It’s just how business works. But also, these characters mean a lot to people. It’s weird to think there’s a chance I won’t be playing Matt Murdock ever again. That’s a bizarre feeling, because that character has been such a huge part of my life for the last four and a half years.”

Amy Rutberg, who plays attorney Marcie Stahl in the show, says that her contacts at Marvel Television were all surprised at the show’s cancellation.

“My contacts at Marvel were very surprised,” Rutberg revealed. “Any of the rumors that it was a Marvel decision are wrong, I think it was purely a Netflix decision. That comes from personal conversations with people high up at Marvel. They were surprised.”

While Daredevil is done at the streaming giant, a statement released by Marvel in the wake of the show’s cancellation paints a picture of the character potentially popping up in other Marvel Cinematic Universe properties.

“Marvel’s Daredevil will not return for a fourth season on Netflix,” Netflix said in a statement when the series was cancelled. “We are tremendously proud of the show’s last and final season and although it’s painful for the fans, we feel it best to close this chapter on a high note. We’re thankful to showrunner Erik Oleson, the show’s writers, stellar crew and incredible cast including Charlie Cox as Daredevil himself, and we’re grateful to the fans who have supported the show over the years. While the series on Netflix has ended, the three existing seasons will remain on the service for years to come, while the Daredevil character will live on in future projects for Marvel.”

All three seasons of Daredevil are now streaming on Netflix. Marvel Television still has two shows to release on Netflix — The Punisher Season Two on January 18th and Jessica Jones Season Three sometime later this year.